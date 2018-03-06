Youngstown Schools CEO says vandalism has him looking for new job

Related Coverage Vandals damage house of Youngstown schools CEO

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Schools CEO Kirsh Mohip said he is looking for a new job due to past vandalism at his house.

Last year, Mohip’s house on Genesee Drive was damaged after someone threw a brick through a downstairs window.

“I’m a father of three young children,” Mohip said in a statement. “Last November, after a third episode of vandalism at my home, I decided I wouldn’t be comfortable bringing my family to live with me here in Youngstown. That’s when I began considering other employment.”

According to the Boulder Valley School Board, Mohip is a finalist for a superintendent’s job there. The other candidate is from a school district in Atlanta.

Mohip and the other finalist was invited to the school district this week to tour the schools on Thursday and Friday and participate in community interviews.

A new superintendent will be named this spring, according to the Boulder Valley School District website.

Mohip was hired in June of 2016 under a three-year contract. He is the first CEO of the Youngstown City School District after an order by the state to turn things around at the struggling school district.

He says he has been offered other invitations to apply for superintendent positions, but he has previously declined them. He stressed that he hasn’t resigned from his job at Youngstown City Schools yet.

“I’ve said since I arrived in Youngstown, that I wanted to create something in this school district that would be sustainable for years to come,” Mohip said. “That’s why I brought in a leadership team of mostly Valley people and why we’ve worked hard to build a foundation for future growth.”