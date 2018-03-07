Boardman crime activity: Woman finds bullet holes in bedroom

Wednesday, February 28

1:08 p.m. – 3700 block of Market St., Randy Michaels, 29, of Campbell, arrested on a warrant for burglary and domestic violence charges. Police received reports that Michaels kicked in a woman’s apartment door and left with several items earlier that morning. Police noted that he been charged in the past with domestic violence against the woman.

3:15 p.m. – 700 block of Maple Ave., a man reported receiving a phone call from a man who identified himself as a lieutenant with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office. The caller told the victim that he failed to register and missed a court appearance, according to a police report. To avoid arrest, the caller instructed the man to put money on Green Dot cards and provide the numbers on the cards to him. After he went to the sheriff’s office, the victim was told he was scammed by the caller.

Thursday, March 1

4:38 p.m. – 8100 block of Market St., Keyshawn Blalock, 19, of Austintown, charged with aggravated robbery and robbery. Police connected Blalock with the robbery of a Family Dollar on February 12. The robber was wearing a Spiderman mask at the time. Blalock was arrested February 15 in connection with another robbery at Cashland.

Friday, March 2

2:30 a.m. – 3900 block of Hopkins Rd., a woman reported hearing gunshots near her house and later noticed two bullet holes in the bedroom wall. Police found two handgun shell casings on Hopkins Road at the northeast corner of Sylvia Lane, and four more casings nearby. A dead deer was also found by the woods, and police received a report from a witness that he saw a man leaning out the back door of a home, shooting at a deer.

3:53 p.m. – Labelle Avenue, Akira Boatwright, 18, and David Lucero, 37, both of Youngstown, arrested and charged with drug abuse. The two were arrested after police reported finding fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana in the vehicle during a traffic stop.

8:30 p.m. – 7400 block of Huntington Dr., a woman reported that two boys her son was playing Xbox with online threatened to come over to her house and kill her. She said before the threats were made, she got on the headset to scold them for using profane language around her 10-year-old son and friends.

Sunday, March 4

1:30 p.m. – 7100 block of Market St., a man reported receiving an $80 charge from Uber on his card for services he did not receive. He said his card was used to give rides to his roommates to and from the laundromat but later in the evening, another charge was made to Uber on his card. He told police he contacted Uber and the company would not refund the charge. Police are investigating.

Tuesday, March 6

11:04 a.m. – 3900 block of South Ave., police said a man robbed Huntington Bank by passing the teller a note, demanding money. The man left with a bag containing about $5,000, leaving his hat and sunglasses behind between the property of WKBN and Walgreens, according to a police report. Boardman police later arrested Lamont Chatman, 25, who is charged with the robbery.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: