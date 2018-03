Related Coverage Youngstown police: Suspect killed man during marijuana sale

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of shooting and killing another Youngstown man appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

Mark Winlock, Jr., 18, surrendered to police on Monday. He’s suspected in the shooting death of Brandon Wareham last week on Rhoda Avenue.

A judge set his bond at a million dollars.

Winlock will be back in court on March 14.