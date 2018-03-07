Brian Keith Russell Obituary

WINDHAM, Ohio (Formerly Ravenna) – At 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, Brian Keith Russell, age 44, passed into God’s care surrounded by his loving family at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born in Ravenna, Ohio on June 6, 1973 to Keith and Vonnie Pearl (Pickett) Russell.

Brian is survived by his beloved wife, Billie Jean (Henderson) Russell of Windham; dear children, Jacob Kerschner of Garrettsville, Ryan (Brianna McClean) Russell of Ravenna, Brady Russell of Windham, Kyle (Reina Pickens) Russell of Levittsburg, Haley (Dave Carte) Russell of Windham, Nicole Kerschner of Garrettsville and Samantha Papp of Windham; sister-in law, Sue (Sheller) Pickett of Garrettsville.

Besides his parents, Brian was preceded in death his daughter, Hanna Papp and brother, John Pickett.

Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at the New Hope Baptist Church, 9809 East Center Street, Windham, Ohio 44288.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.