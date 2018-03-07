Butch “Aaron” Hensdill Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Funeral services will be 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield Chapel, for Butch “Aaron” Hensdill, 41, of Canfield who died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 7, at St. Elizabeth Hospital Youngstown/Mercy Health after being stricken at work on Monday.

Butch, known as “Aaron”, was born December 16, 1976 in Abingdon, Virginia and came to this area in 2014.

He graduated from Germantown High School in Tennessee and served his country in the U.S. Navy for nine years.

It was while serving in the Navy he met his wife, the former Amy Conklin in 1997. They were married in August 2004 before she was deployed to Iraq.

Aaron had been working as a land surveyor for Drescher and Associates since May of 2017.

Family was everything to Aaron and he enjoyed all of the time that was spent together.

Besides his parents, Brad and Sarah Laughner of Dubois, Pennsylvania and Linda Conklin of Canfield; he leaves his wife, Amy; his son, Aiden; two daughters, Kaylee and Karissa all at home; a sister, Kesha (Shane) Gibson; brothers, Cary Conklin and Josh (Brittany) Conklin and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at Lane Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, followed by the funeral service at 6:00 p.m.

Aaron was a hero both in life, being a bone marrow donor and in his death, as an organ donor and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 12 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



