Chippewa tops South Range; Raiders' tourney run ends

The Raiders end the season with a record of 21-5. 

South Range fell to undefeated Doylestown Chippewa in the Division III Regional Semifinals Wednesday night at Cuyahoga Falls High School.


CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range fell to undefeated Doylestown Chippewa in the Division III Regional Semifinals Wednesday night at Cuyahoga Falls High School.

The Raiders were led by Izzy Lamparty who tallied 16 points. Bree Kohler added 9 points, while Dani Vuletich chipped in with 8 in the setback.

Celina Koncz led all scorers with a game-high 24 points in the win for Chippewa. Katie Richardson added 9 points in the win for the Chipps

South Range ends the season with a record of 21-5.

Chippewa improves to 26-0 on the season. The Chipps advance to face Elyria Catholic in the Division III Regional Final Saturday at 1:30PM at Cuyahoga Falls High School.

