Columbiana County swears in former prosecutor as new municipal judge



LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County swore in its newest judge Wednesday afternoon.

Judge Tim McNicol will sit on the bench of the county’s municipal court.

He was appointed by Governor John Kasich last week to fill the seat of Judge Chris Amato, who recently stepped down.

McNicol credits the job Amato did, especially in the area of a county drug court.

“As a prosecutor, I have been involved in countless cases where people have been victimized by the opioid epidemic that’s really besieged our communities,” McNicol said. “I am thankful for Judge Amato for starting the court. It’s certainly my intention to continue it and, hopefully, expand it.”

Judge McNicol brings a wealth of experience to the bench. He’s worked as a county prosecutor for the past 27 years.

