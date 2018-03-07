Concetta (Constance) Shaulis Obituary

MCDONALD, Ohio – Private services were held for Concetta (Constance) Shaulis who passed away Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at her residence.

Connie was born June 25, 1923 in Youngstown to her parents, Anthony and Julia Schiavone Bruno.

She was a 1941 graduate of Liberty High School.

As a homemaker, she enjoyed crocheting and embordering.

Connie is survived by her children, Darlene Shaulis of Austintown and Donald Shaulis of Sacramento, California and her sister, Donna Tadlock of Sewickley, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter I. Shaulis; sisters, Madelane Rozzo and Mary Bruno and brothers, Anthony Bruno, Jr. and Daniel Bruno.

Entombment was held in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.