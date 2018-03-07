Daniel Clemmens Elston, Jr. Obituary

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio – Daniel Clemmens Elston, Jr., 59, of Southington, Ohio passed away Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born May 30, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Daniel C. Elston, Sr. and Ruth Jane (Plott) Elston.

On February 2, 1979, Daniel married the former Janet Sloan. They shared 39 wonderful years of marriage and many happy memories.

He was a 1977 graduate of Chalker High School.

Daniel worked as a systems administrator at Trumbull County Data Processing for 20 years and previously worked as a corrections officer at Trumbull County Jail. He also volunteered for over 30 years at the Southington Fire Department.

Daniel was very family oriented and he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

He enjoyed working on his farm, RC cars and was a handyman.

Loving memories of Daniel will be carried on by his loving wife, Janet L. Elston of Southington, Ohio; daughter, Nicole L. Cressman of Whitehall, Pennsylvania; sister, Nannette Balzer; grandsons, Ethan Daniel Cressman of Southington, Ohio and Trent Alexander Cressman of Whitehall, Pennsylvania.

Besides his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by his son, Alexander Clemmens Elston.

In accordance with Daniel’s wishes no services will be held.

Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 9 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.