Democratic candidates for Ohio governor debate ahead of primary

TOLEDO, Ohio (WKBN) – The four Democratic candidates in Ohio’s gubernatorial race will continue their series of debates on Wednesday evening.

Former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray, former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich, former Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O’Neill and State Sen. Joe Schiavoni will debate starting at 5 p.m.

“Ohio Republicans aren’t offering solutions — they’re too busy running a nasty, divisive primary race, where each candidate is running away from Kasich and embracing Donald Trump,” said Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper. “We hope Democrats, independents and Republicans tune into this debate to learn more about our candidates’ vision of Ohio’s future.”

Three Democrats have dropped out of the race since the last debate. Schiavoni, of Boardman, is the only returning candidate.

The debate will air live on MyYTV.