Donna J. Lorenzo Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Donna J. Lorenzo, 87, of 352 Hadley Road, Greenville, (Hempfield Township) Pennsylvania, passed away at 2:35 a.m. on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at The Grove at Greenville.

She was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on October 7, 1930 to the late, Earl G. and Malinda (Riley) Wright.

Donna was a 1947 graduate of Penn High School.

She worked as a clerk for 26 years at George’s Bootery and was a co-owner of the former O.C. Hotel, all of Greenville.

Donna enjoyed playing cards and crossword puzzles. She loved spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and grandfurbaby, Bailey.

Donna was married to Joseph Frank Lorenzo on March 8, 1965 and he preceded her in death on December 24, 2014.

She is survived by a daughter, Candy Owens and her husband, Skeet, of Greenville; three grandchildren, Tammy Baker of Greenville, Keith Owens of Jeannette, Pennsylvania and Adam Owens of Irwin, Pennsylvania; three great-grandchildren, Kayla Conway, Ryan Baker and his wife, Samantha and Cody Baker, all of Greenville; two great-great-grandchildren, Kenley Bartolomeo and Sadie Baker, both of Greenville; sister-in-law, Betty Wright of North Carolina; nephew, Gary Byers of Saegertown and several nieces.

In addition to her parents and husband, Donna was preceded in death by her brother, Earl Guy Wright and sister, Doris Mae Byers.

Memorial contributions can be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

There are no services at the request of the deceased.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

