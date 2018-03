YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after someone crashed into a building on the city’s south side.

The accident happened about 4:10 a.m. Wednesday at the Sun Clothing store at the corner of Glenwood and W. LaClede avenues.

Police were alerted when an alarm went off in the building.

When crews arrived, the driver was nowhere around.

No injuries were reported.

An employee who was cleaning up the mess said the store will be open today.