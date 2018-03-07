Elizabeth R. Landon Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Elizabeth R. Landon, 72, of Warren, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born March 22, 1945 in Cleveland, the daughter of William and Betty (Adams) Richards.

A graduate of Bloomfield High School, Liz worked as an assistant kindergarten teacher at McGuffey School and later as a receptionist at the Women’s Care Center at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

A member of St. Paul Church of God in Christ, she was a foster grandparent to many. She enjoyed reading, puzzles and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is sadly missed by four daughters, Barbara Richards, Elizabeth “Candy” (Joe) Brown, Dianna Johnson and Tonya Richards-Ware, all of Warren; 11 grandchildren, LaQuita, Joseph, Erica, DeShawn, Ashlie, De’Andra, De’Andre, Rashonda, Mariah, Amire and Janille; 22o great-grandchildren; a soon-to-be-born great-great-grandchild; one sister, Linda (Darryl) McGraw of Germantown, Maryland and four brothers, William (Carol) of Ravenna, George (Jenny) of Bazetta, Ron (Shirley) of Florida and Dennis (Petra) Richards of Columbus.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Allan “Pops” Landon; one granddaughter, Keela; two great-grandchildren, Sa’Von Ware and Zuri Hamilton; one sister, Ruth Ann Harris and five brothers, John, David, Robert, and Danny Richards and Jimmy Parker.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Leavittsburg Church of God, 610 S. Leavitt Road, Leavittsburg OH 44430.

Calling hours are 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 17 at the church prior to services.

The family will also receive friends at the home of Tonya Richards-Ware, 2051 Dodge Drive NW, Warren, Ohio 44485.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.