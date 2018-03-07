Eugene William Fedak Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – On Wednesday, March 7, 2018, Eugene William Fedak, age 65, passed away in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born in Hopewell, Pennsylvania on January 22, 1953 to Eugene and Phyllis Elizabeth (Bakewell) Fedak.

Eugene worked in the chemical industry and honorably served his country in the United States Army.

Tentative burial arrangements are being made at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, in Cecil Township, Washington County, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.