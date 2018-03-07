Former Niles auditor pleads guilty to criminal charges

Charles Nader appeared in a Trumbull County court on Wednesday morning to enter his plea

By Published: Updated:
Charles Nader, former Niles auditor

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The city of Niles’ former auditor pleaded guilty to three charges in a corruption case also involving former mayor Ralph Infante.

Charles Nader appeared in a Trumbull County court on Wednesday morning to enter his plea.

He was originally charged with theft in office, unlawful interest in a public contract, two counts of tampering with records, representation by a public official or employee and falsification.

Nader is expected to testify against Infante, who faces 41 charges, including theft in office, bribery and having an unlawful interest in a public contract.

Infante, who served as Niles mayor from 1992 to 2016, is accused of accepting bribes and operating an illegal gambling enterprise at ITAM 39 in Girard. He’s also accused of selling jobs to people in exchange for work with the City of Niles.

Infante’s wife, Judith, is also charged with seven counts of tampering with records.

Their jury trial is scheduled to begin on April 23.

Nader will be sentenced after a pre-sentencing investigation.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s