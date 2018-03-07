Game of the Week: Champion to meet LaBrae in District Final

2017-18 High School Boys’ Basketball – Division III Warren District Championship

Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7 pm at Warren Harding High School – (Tape delay telecast Friday at 10PM on MyYTV & rebroadcast Saturday at 9am on MyYTV)

Champion (15-9) vs. #4 LaBrae (23-1)

Last Five Meetings

Feb. 6, 2018 – LaBrae, 60-55

Jan. 9, 2018 – LaBrae, 83-55

Feb. 7, 2017 – LaBrae, 89-65

Jan. 3, 2017 – LaBrae, 81-63

Jan. 19, 2016 – LaBrae, 82-72

Last Meeting

Logan Kiser led LaBrae by Champion with his 22 points in their narrow 60-55 win over the Flashes. Kiser made 15 of 18 free throws. Tyler Stephens and Benton Tennant scored 14 and 13 points respectively for the Vikings. Drake Batcho and Chase Wheelock each scored 16 in the losing effort.

Team Profiles

Champion

Scoring Offense: 60.3

Scoring Defense: 58.7

…The Golden Flashes have won 5 of their last 6 games after their 51-32 win over Newton Falls on Tuesday. Within a 7-year span (2010-2016), Champion had only registered 1-playoff win (in 2015). Over the past two years (2017-18), the Golden Flashes have won 4 post-season games and have reached the Districts in back-to-back seasons. Before 2017, the last time Champion appeared in the District round was in 2009.

Golden Flashes Results:

Golden Flashes 72 Liberty 58*

Golden Flashes 72 Niles 48

#2 McDonald 95 Golden Flashes 74

Golden Flashes 52 Jefferson 51

Golden Flashes 67 Girard 58

#4 LaBrae 60 Golden Flashes 55

Hubbard 59 Golden Flashes 49

Golden Flashes 66 Liberty 53

Golden Flashes 55 Campbell Memorial 48

Golden Flashes 74 Brookfield 43

Golden Flashes 58 Newton Falls 51

Golden Flashes 58 Girard 55

Warren JFK 67 Golden Flashes 58

Golden Flashes 64 Maplewood 45

#8 LaBrae 83 Golden Flashes 55

Golden Flashes 71 Pymatuning Valley 61

Bristol 74 Golden Flashes 55

Howland 60 Golden Flashes 48

Golden Flashes 51 Liberty 48

Golden Flashes 55 Campbell Memorial 50

Golden Flashes 68 Brookfield 52

Newton Falls 60 Golden Flashes 55

Lakeview 70 Golden Flashes 56

-*Post-season

LaBrae:

Scoring Offense: 74.3

Scoring Defense: 49.6

…The Vikings are playing in their 6th District Championship game in the last 10 years. The Vikes have won 23 post-season games during that stretch. LaBrae’s last trip to the Regionals was in 2013 when the team made it to the State Semifinal in Columbus. LaBrae has scored 68 points or more in each of their last 8 games. The Viking defense has held the opposition to 50-points or less in 13 of their 24 games.

Vikings’ Results:

#4 Vikings 76 Garrettsville Garfield 24*

#4 Vikings 85 Pymatuning Valley 49*

#4 Vikings 74 Springfield 57

#3 Poland 86 #4 Vikings 68

#4 Vikings 82 Berkshire 35

#4 Vikings 69 Niles 39

#4 Vikings 75 Newton Falls 43

#4 Vikings 69 Campbell Memorial 50

#4 Vikings 60 Champion 55

#4 Vikings 77 Campbell Memorial 46

#4 Vikings 55 Newton Falls 40

#4 Vikings 68 Girard 52

#5 Vikings 84 Brookfield 46

#56 Vikings 103 Liberty 52

#6 Vikings 52 South Range 48 OT

#6 Vikings 74 Mooney 42

#8 Vikings 83 Champion 55

Vikings 81 Bristol 58

Vikings 77 Girard 41

Vikings 87 Brookfield 39

Vikings 80 Liberty 57

Vikings 69 Struthers 65

Vikings 74 Garrettsville Garfield 51

Vikings 62 Howland 61

*-Post-season

Division III Warren District Results

Sectional Semifinal

Pymatuning Valley 76 Mineral Ridge 66

Cardinal 69 Brookfield 68

Liberty 86 Grand Valley 55

Crestwood 59 Berkshire 43

Sectional Final

LaBrae 85 Pymatuning Valley 49

Garrettsville Garfield 57 Cardinal 55 OT

Champion 72 Liberty 58

Newton Falls 55 Crestwood 42

District Semifinal

LaBrae 76 Garrettsville Garfield 24

Champion Newton Falls

District Championship

LaBrae vs. Champion

LaBrae/Champion will face the winner of Canton Central Catholic/Mogadore from the Salem District on March 14 at 6:15 pm at the Canton Fieldhouse

Recent Warren District Championship Results

2017 – Garrettsville Garfield 58 LaBrae 56

2016 – Newton Falls 49 Garrettsville Garfield 45

(District moved to Harding in 2016)

2015 – Ursuline 62 Girard 36

2014 – Ursuline 73 Girard 63

2013 – LaBrae 68 Ursuline 61

2012 – Berkshire 43 Newton Falls 37

2011 – Berkshire 55 LaBrae 52

2010 – Newton Falls 50 LaBrae 45 (OT)

2009 – LaBrae 52 Newton Falls 45

2008 – Pymatuning Valley 50 Newton Falls 40