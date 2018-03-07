Game of the Week: Champion to meet LaBrae in District Final

2017-18 High School Boys’ Basketball – Division III Warren District Championship
Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7 pm at Warren Harding High School – (Tape delay telecast Friday at 10PM on MyYTV & rebroadcast Saturday at 9am on MyYTV)
Champion (15-9) vs. #4 LaBrae (23-1)
Last Five Meetings
Feb. 6, 2018 – LaBrae, 60-55
Jan. 9, 2018 – LaBrae, 83-55
Feb. 7, 2017 – LaBrae, 89-65
Jan. 3, 2017 – LaBrae, 81-63
Jan. 19, 2016 – LaBrae, 82-72
Last Meeting
Logan Kiser led LaBrae by Champion with his 22 points in their narrow 60-55 win over the Flashes. Kiser made 15 of 18 free throws. Tyler Stephens and Benton Tennant scored 14 and 13 points respectively for the Vikings. Drake Batcho and Chase Wheelock each scored 16 in the losing effort.
Team Profiles
Champion
Scoring Offense: 60.3
Scoring Defense: 58.7
…The Golden Flashes have won 5 of their last 6 games after their 51-32 win over Newton Falls on Tuesday. Within a 7-year span (2010-2016), Champion had only registered 1-playoff win (in 2015). Over the past two years (2017-18), the Golden Flashes have won 4 post-season games and have reached the Districts in back-to-back seasons. Before 2017, the last time Champion appeared in the District round was in 2009.
Golden Flashes Results:
Golden Flashes 72 Liberty 58*
Golden Flashes 72 Niles 48
#2 McDonald 95 Golden Flashes 74
Golden Flashes 52 Jefferson 51
Golden Flashes 67 Girard 58
#4 LaBrae 60 Golden Flashes 55
Hubbard 59 Golden Flashes 49
Golden Flashes 66 Liberty 53
Golden Flashes 55 Campbell Memorial 48
Golden Flashes 74 Brookfield 43
Golden Flashes 58 Newton Falls 51
Golden Flashes 58 Girard 55
Warren JFK 67 Golden Flashes 58
Golden Flashes 64 Maplewood 45
#8 LaBrae 83 Golden Flashes 55
Golden Flashes 71 Pymatuning Valley 61
Bristol 74 Golden Flashes 55
Howland 60 Golden Flashes 48
Golden Flashes 51 Liberty 48
Golden Flashes 55 Campbell Memorial 50
Golden Flashes 68 Brookfield 52
Newton Falls 60 Golden Flashes 55
Lakeview 70 Golden Flashes 56
-*Post-season
LaBrae:
Scoring Offense: 74.3
Scoring Defense: 49.6
…The Vikings are playing in their 6th District Championship game in the last 10 years. The Vikes have won 23 post-season games during that stretch. LaBrae’s last trip to the Regionals was in 2013 when the team made it to the State Semifinal in Columbus. LaBrae has scored 68 points or more in each of their last 8 games. The Viking defense has held the opposition to 50-points or less in 13 of their 24 games.
Vikings’ Results:
#4 Vikings 76 Garrettsville Garfield 24*
#4 Vikings 85 Pymatuning Valley 49*
#4 Vikings 74 Springfield 57
#3 Poland 86 #4 Vikings 68
#4 Vikings 82 Berkshire 35
#4 Vikings 69 Niles 39
#4 Vikings 75 Newton Falls 43
#4 Vikings 69 Campbell Memorial 50
#4 Vikings 60 Champion 55
#4 Vikings 77 Campbell Memorial 46
#4 Vikings 55 Newton Falls 40
#4 Vikings 68 Girard 52
#5 Vikings 84 Brookfield 46
#56 Vikings 103 Liberty 52
#6 Vikings 52 South Range 48 OT
#6 Vikings 74 Mooney 42
#8 Vikings 83 Champion 55
Vikings 81 Bristol 58
Vikings 77 Girard 41
Vikings 87 Brookfield 39
Vikings 80 Liberty 57
Vikings 69 Struthers 65
Vikings 74 Garrettsville Garfield 51
Vikings 62 Howland 61
*-Post-season
Division III Warren District Results
Sectional Semifinal
Pymatuning Valley 76 Mineral Ridge 66
Cardinal 69 Brookfield 68
Liberty 86 Grand Valley 55
Crestwood 59 Berkshire 43
Sectional Final
LaBrae 85 Pymatuning Valley 49
Garrettsville Garfield 57 Cardinal 55 OT
Champion 72 Liberty 58
Newton Falls 55 Crestwood 42
District Semifinal
LaBrae 76 Garrettsville Garfield 24
Champion Newton Falls
District Championship
LaBrae vs. Champion
LaBrae/Champion will face the winner of Canton Central Catholic/Mogadore from the Salem District on March 14 at 6:15 pm at the Canton Fieldhouse
Recent Warren District Championship Results
2017 – Garrettsville Garfield 58 LaBrae 56
2016 – Newton Falls 49 Garrettsville Garfield 45
(District moved to Harding in 2016)
2015 – Ursuline 62 Girard 36
2014 – Ursuline 73 Girard 63
2013 – LaBrae 68 Ursuline 61
2012 – Berkshire 43 Newton Falls 37
2011 – Berkshire 55 LaBrae 52
2010 – Newton Falls 50 LaBrae 45 (OT)
2009 – LaBrae 52 Newton Falls 45
2008 – Pymatuning Valley 50 Newton Falls 40