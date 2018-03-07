GM to boost production of Chevy Bolt in path to ‘all electric future’

HOUSTON, Texas (WKBN) – General Motors CEO Mary Barra announced Wednesday that the automaker is ramping up its production of the Chevy Bolt EV.

Barra made the announcement during a speech Wednesday at the CERAWeek Energy Conference in Houston, Texas.

GM will increase Bolt EV production later this year at the Orion Assembly plant north of Detroit.

Barra said GM has helped transform how the world moves and for all that freedom, she says the company recognizes that today there are new challenges.

Barra cited human error as the leading cause of crashes and that self-driving cars can help save lives. She says the company is striving for more environmentally friendly transportation, focusing on zero emissions and how electric vehicles will play into that goal.

“We’re moving fast. Last year in the U.S., our own ground-breaking Chevrolet Bolt EV, Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid, and Cadillac CT6 Plug-in accounted for nearly a quarter of industry EV and plug-in sales. And in China, where plug-in electric sales are rising, we introduced the Buick Velite 5 and Baojun e100 along with the CT6 Plug-in.,” Barra said in her prepared remarks.

In December 2012, the Chevrolet Volt was GM’s flagship electrified vehicle and its owners hit a milestone 100 million all-electric miles just two years after it went on sale. By December 2017, drivers of five electrified models, including the Bolt EV, racked up more than 2.6 billion EV miles.

“Our commitment to an all-electric, zero-emissions future is unwavering, regardless of any modifications to future fuel economy standards,” Barra said.