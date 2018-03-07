Howland police release photos of robber who wore ‘Scream’ mask

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have released photos of the man they say robbed Country Fair on Tuesday while wearing a “Scream mask.”

The robber was armed with a knife when he went to the convenience store on Niles-Cortland Road.

The man ran away after getting some money from the register.

According to dispatch records, the robber was wearing sweatpants, a gray hooded sweatshirt and gloves and black boots. He was carrying a Crown Royal bag.

Those with information on the robbery are asked to call the Howland Police Department at 330-856-5555. They can also send a private message to the department’s Facebook page.