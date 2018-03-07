Howland police release photos of robber who wore ‘Scream’ mask

The robber was armed with a knife when he went to Country Fair on Niles-Cortland Road

By Published: Updated:
Howland Country Fair robbery suspect

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have released photos of the man they say robbed Country Fair on Tuesday while wearing a “Scream mask.”

The robber was armed with a knife when he went to the convenience store on Niles-Cortland Road.

The man ran away after getting some money from the register.

According to dispatch records, the robber was wearing sweatpants, a gray hooded sweatshirt and gloves and black boots. He was carrying a Crown Royal bag.

Those with information on the robbery are asked to call the Howland Police Department at 330-856-5555. They can also send a private message to the department’s Facebook page. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s