Jacqueline Bibo Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 10, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., at the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, celebrated by Fr. Edward Noga, for Jacqueline Bibo, 81, who peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

Jacqueline was born November 20, 1936 in New York City, a daughter of the late Pasquale and Stephanie Barbera.

Jacqueline enjoyed a fruitful life and dedicated much of her professional efforts to the betterment of her community through fundraising, charitable work and most of all, through her love of music. In addition to being a concert pianist and musical director with a variety of performing arts groups, she also served as the Director of Development for Public Broadcasting Channels 45/49 and supported fundraising and development efforts for the Warren General Health Foundation, Hospice of the Valley, New Hope Academy, Stambaugh Auditorium and many other charitable and community-development organizations. Through it all, music was her passion, her joy and her inspiration.

Jacqueline served as president and board member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and the Steel Valley Homes for Youth. She was a board member for Catholic Television Network of Youngstown, Opera Western Reserve, Arts Council of Youngstown & Mahoning Valley and was a member of the National Honor Society for Education (Kappa Delta Pi).

She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Geoffrey (Dodi) Bibo of Powell, Ohio and Jonathan (Deborah) Bibo of Chicago, Illinois; her grandchildren, Ryan Bibo, Stephanie Bibo and Jonathan Franz Bibo and her sister, Catherine Barbera of New York City.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Franz Bibo, the former musical director and conductor of the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra.

The family has entrusted Jacqueline’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, 5925 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512, where they will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home on Saturday, March 10 prior to the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations may be made in Jacqueline’s name to the Oblate Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 50 Warner Road, Hubbard, OH 44425.

