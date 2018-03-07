June Lorraine Peigowski Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – June Lorraine Peigowski, 89, passed away Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at her daughter’s residence in Champion with her children by her side.

June was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on June 18, 1928 to Wilbert P. and Thelma Body Druschel.

She married Leo Peigowski on March 6, 1948. They shared 49 years together until his death in 1997.

June was salutatorian of her 1946 graduating class at Howland High School. In 1977, she graduated second in her class at Choffin School of Practical Nursing.

She retired in 1993 from Hillside Hospital where she worked as an LPN for 17 years.

As well as being an awesome mother and grandmother, making clothes for her family and working hard on the farm, June had been an active member for many years at Bazetta Christian Church, serving as president of the CWF, being a deacon and singing in the choir.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Sharon (Alan) Lininger of Middlefield, Carol (A.J.) Pennington of Champion, with whom she made her home, Lynnette Coley of Atlanta, Georgia, Joleen (Anthony) DeGaten of Vienna and Ted (Janna) Peigowski of Hubbard; 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; as well as her sisters, Lois Stavanna, Helen Peffer and Beverly Haynie.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents; sister, Doris Day and brothers, Wilbert, Jr. and Dwight Druschel.

Services will be held at Bazetta Christian Church on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 6:00 p.m., where friends and family may call two hours prior to service from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio Living Home Healthcare and Hospital, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E, Suite 201, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

