Lakeview upsets top-seeded Poland, securing District Final spot

T.J. Lynch scored 19 points for Lakeview, as they ended state-ranked Poland's season Wednesday in the District Semifinals

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lakeview boys basketball team defeated Poland, 56-53 Wednesday in a Division II District Semifinal at Boardman High School.

Poland led 22-18 at halftime, but Lakeview fought back in the 3rd quarter, taking a 36-34 lead into the final frame.

Poland junior Braeden O’Shaughnessy scored a game-high 39 points, but his three point try at the buzzer was off the mark, that would have sent the game to overtime.

T.J. Lynch led the way for Lakeview with 19 points, while A.J. McClellan scored 16 and Jeff Remmick added 10.

With the win, Lakeview (19-6) advances to the District Championship Saturday at 4 PM back at Boardman High School. They await the winner of Thursday’s semifinal between Howland and Struthers.

Poland rounds out the season with a 22-2 record.

