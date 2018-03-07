Land slide closes East Liverpool road

Dresden Avenue is closed to traffic. It's the second road closure in the city recently

By Published: Updated:
Dresden Avenue is closed to traffic. It's the second road closure in the city recently. 

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A section of road is closed in East Liverpool after part of a hill slid down onto the road.

Dresden Avenue is closed to traffic just south of McKee Street to just north of Hill St. It’s the second road closure in the city recently. 

A lot of the hill to the east of the road is slipping. There is not a lot of debris on the road. Most of it is pushed over to the side, but water is flowing down the hill and a tree is leaning over the road.

City leaders say the area will remain closed until the slide stops moving.

Dresden Ave is closed just past Dresden Drive Thru and after McKee Street. The drive through business remains open.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s