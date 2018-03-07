Land slide closes East Liverpool road

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A section of road is closed in East Liverpool after part of a hill slid down onto the road.

Dresden Avenue is closed to traffic just south of McKee Street to just north of Hill St. It’s the second road closure in the city recently.

A lot of the hill to the east of the road is slipping. There is not a lot of debris on the road. Most of it is pushed over to the side, but water is flowing down the hill and a tree is leaning over the road.

City leaders say the area will remain closed until the slide stops moving.

Dresden Ave is closed just past Dresden Drive Thru and after McKee Street. The drive through business remains open.