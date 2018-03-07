Masury man with large child porn stash avoids jail time

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Masury man, who investigators say had massive amounts of child pornography in his possession, avoided jail time on Wednesday.

Stephen Sample faced up to 120 years in prison but was sentenced to five years of probation in Trumbull County Judge Wyatt McKay’s courtroom on Wednesday. He will also have to register as a tier 2 sex offender for 25 years, as part of his sentence.

A judge also ordered he that undergo a sex offender risk assessment as part of a plea agreement.

Sample pleaded guilty earlier this year to 15 felony counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Investigators say they found more than one million child pornography files in Sample’s possession.

Assistant Trumbull County Prosecutor Gabe Wildman said it was the largest collecting of child pornography that the Trumbull County Child Pornography Task Force has ever seen.

Sample was indicted on 20 counts back in 2016 following a February raid at his home on Custer-Orangeville Road in Masury.

Prosecutors say investigators caught Sample downloading the pornographic images and videos during the raid.