OIL CITY, Pa., (WKBN ) – Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit on interstate highways in the northwest region.

Speeds are reduced to 45 mph on the following roads:

Interstate 90 in Erie County

Interstate 79 in Erie, Crawford, and Mercer counties



Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

.