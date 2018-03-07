Police looking for missing New Middletown teenager

Mandy Constable has run away from home in the past, but this time, she has been gone for more than a week

Photo provided by the New Middletown Police Department

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a missing teen from New Middletown.

New Middletown Police Chief Vincent D’Egidio said Mandy Constable has run away from home in the past, but this time, she has been gone for more than a week. They’re concerned about her safety.

Constable has been entered in the National Crime Information Center as a Missing Endangered Juvenile.

She is described as a 15-year-old black girl with brown eyes, weighing 125 pounds and who is approximately 5’5″ tall.

She was last seen on February 27 wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and a mint green jacket.

Anyone with information on Constable’s whereabouts should call the New Middletown Police Department at 330-545-2234.

