Property management company holding job fair in Liberty

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Property management company Universal Development is holding a job fair.

The event is scheduled for Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Metroplex on Belmont Avenue.

The company is looking to fill several positions including managers in training, cleaners, painters, general labor, setup and painters. The positions are in Trumbull and Mahoning counties and Western Pennsylvania.

Applicants need to bring a resume and identification.

Anyone offered a position will have to pass a drug test.