Stanley B. Lewis Obituary

CHAMPION Ohio – Stanley B. Lewis, 94, of Champion, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at Signature Health Care in Warren.

He was born December 4, 1923 in Buckhannon, West Virginia, the son of Joseph and Nola (Cutright) Lewis and had lived in Ohio since 1955.

Stanley had worked as a coal miner, in a muffler assembly plant and as a custodian for the Champion Schools.

An avid fisherman, he also enjoyed hunting, trading and bartering. He had been active in the Civilian Conservation Corps in his younger days.

He is sadly missed by his two sons, Joseph (Donna) and Billy (Pam) Lewis, both of Champion; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Imogene Riffle of West Virginia and two brothers, Hayward and Donald Lewis, both of West Virginia.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his two wives, Martha and Beatrice; a daughter, Darlene Sweetman and three sons, John Simons and Ronald and Timothy Lewis.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Rev. James Dittmar officiating.

Friends may call at the funeral home 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 12 and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 13 prior to services.

Burial will follow at Champion Township Cemetery.

