Steven Raymond Hallas Obituary

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio – Steven Raymond Hallas, age 59, passed away while away on business Wednesday, March 7, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Steve was born July 8, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was a 1976 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School.

Steve was the President of Sales at MAC Trailers in Alliance for many years.

Steve was member of the Jackson-Milton Athletic Hall of Fame. He enjoyed watching Pittsburgh Steelers football and Cleveland Cavilers basketball. Steve loved classic cars and he was an avid gambler but his passion was golfing. He enjoyed vacationing with his family; especially spending time at his dream home in Wickenburg, Arizona.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, the former Debra Ann Stewart; his parents, Ray and Irene (Melek) Hallas; daughter, Kristie Hallas (Rossi); son, Kyle Hallas and his beloved grandson, Raiden. Steve also leaves his uncle, Steve “Lolly” (Bonnie) Melek; brother-in-law, Jeffrey (Stephany) Stewart; nieces, Madison and Sydney Stewart; several cousins; many friends and his beloved dog, Reno.

Steve is preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Bill and Wilma Stewart.

Friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 13, at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue in Austintown.

The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 14, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in North Jackson Cemetery.

Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with Steve’s family.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 12 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



