Theresa M. Yunk Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Theresa M. Yunk, age 76, died at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Hospice House of Poland.

She was born February 13, 1942 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late Carmine and Rose (Corrao) Juliano.

Theresa moved to Florida in 1978, returning to Salem in 1998.

She was a registered nurse at the Salem Community Hospital and a nursing instructor for the STNA program at Kent State Salem Campus. She also taught nursing at the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center in Lisbon.

Theresa was a member of the St. Paul Catholic Church in Salem.

She was a 1960 graduate of Salem High School and in 1985 she received her nursing degree from Polk Community College in Florida.

Her husband, Gerald L. Yunk, whom she married March 4, 1962, preceded her in death on April 5, 1998.

Survivors include a daughter, Julie C. Yunk of Salem and her loving nieces and nephews.

Three brothers, August, Charles and Louis Juliano preceded her in death.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 17, 2018 with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Interment will be held at Grandview.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul School Foundation, 935 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460 and Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.