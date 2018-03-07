This week named ‘4-H Week’ in Trumbull County

The Trumbull County 4-H program has 559 members in 29 clubs and about 120 trained volunteers

By Published: Updated:
4-H Trumbull County


WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County commissioners adopted a resolution naming this week as the county’s 4-H Week.

More than a dozen kids involved in clubs in the county came to the meeting, telling their stories of what 4-H means to them.

“This program means a lot to the kids and I think they want to let the community leaders know what an impact it is on their lives,” said 4-H educator Ashlee Dietz. “Being able to share their stories with the community, that’s really important to them.”

The Trumbull County 4-H program has 559 members in 29 clubs and about 120 trained volunteers.

The enrollment deadline is on April 2. Dietz hopes they get more kids involved in the program.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s