Tracking more snow through late week

Below normal temperatures will stay in our forecast with more snow to end the week.

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast snow

SEE THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE WINTER WEATHER EXPECTED

Colder temperatures and snow showers expected through the end of the week.  Snowfall will start adding up into Late Thursday and Thursday night.

Watch for gusty wind with snow showers Thursday and Thursday night.  Gusts above 25mph possible.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
Through Morning:  Scattered snow showers.  1″ or less
Thursday:                Snow showers likely by afternoon and evening.  1-2″ possible.
Thursday night:      Snow showers likely.  1-3″ Possible.
Friday:                     Chance for Snow showers.

Better weather this weekend.  Still watching southern storm close as will track just to our south.

Staying cold into next week with more snow showers.

SEE THE 7 DAY FORECAST HERE HOUR BY HOUR

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s