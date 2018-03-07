Tracking more snow through late week

SEE THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE WINTER WEATHER EXPECTED

Colder temperatures and snow showers expected through the end of the week. Snowfall will start adding up into Late Thursday and Thursday night.

Watch for gusty wind with snow showers Thursday and Thursday night. Gusts above 25mph possible.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

Through Morning: Scattered snow showers. 1″ or less

Thursday: Snow showers likely by afternoon and evening. 1-2″ possible.

Thursday night: Snow showers likely. 1-3″ Possible.

Friday: Chance for Snow showers.

Better weather this weekend. Still watching southern storm close as will track just to our south.

Staying cold into next week with more snow showers.

