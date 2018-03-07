Background check snafu forced firing in Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County commissioners are trying to make sure everyone is on the same page when it comes hiring practices for the county.

Commissioners and Human Resource Director Richard Jackson met Wednesday after a 10-year-old policy was recently broken, causing some concern for the county commissioners.

The hiring policy has been that no one begins a county job without a background check. And moving forward, that is how it will stay. The decision came after a snafu when the county had an urgent need for custodians and Dwayne Shinn was hired at the end of last year.

“He received some good references from past employers and due to the urgency of our need, we started him before his background check arrived,” Jackson said.

Shinn passed a drug test and started working on December 18 cleaning county buildings, which looking back is a big concern for commissioners.

“Well, you have the courthouse, you have the prosecutor’s office that he could be cleaning, and there is high information in there,” Polivka said.

Shinn was fired just four days after the New Year when the human resources department learned of convictions and violations that prevented him from working for a state or local entity.

“This person came back with quite a history, and the HR department let him go. I just want to make sure there are safeguards in place,” Polivka said.