Video: Pinpointing today’s rain and snow, and Thursday’s snow

Scattered rain and snow showers for this afternoon changing to light snow this evening.

Colder temperatures are expected into the end of the week with a better chance for accumulating snow into Thursday and Thursday night. Several inches will be possible as temperatures will stay colder through the end of the week.

Watching a southern storm for the weekend. Right now, it looks like the biggest part of the storm will slip by just to our south. It will need to be watched.

