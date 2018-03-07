VIDEO: Youngstown teacher fed up with bad behavior going unchecked

Fifth grade math teacher Tanna Sebrell said what the administration is doing about misbehaving kids is not serving them or the community

By and Published: Updated:
Tanna Sebrell, Youngstown teacher


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s math teacher Tanna Sebrell’s first year at Youngstown City Schools. Already, she’s had it with a quarter of kids in her class misbehaving and ruining the classroom experience for everyone else.

Sebrell said students swear at the faculty, steal supplies and destroy property in her room.

“I was out with a concussion for a week. They stole my stuff, destroyed my room,” she said. “I bought pencils. They chew the pencils, they throw them at me. I bought all these supplies because I’m in it for them, and the ones that actually sit there and try to learn that deserve better.”

She decided to voice her frustrations Wednesday evening at a meeting with the Academic Distress Commission.

“I am here to speak about the lack of uniform, policy-driven discipline and behavior.”

Sebrell said what the administration is doing about misbehaving kids is not serving them or the community.

“What we are practicing in this district is setting our students up for a life of failure.”

The students’ behavior has caused qualified teachers to leave the district, she said.

According to Sebrell, more needs to be done.

“We want them to have…excellence in academics. How about academics and self-control, self-management, becoming productive members of society?”

