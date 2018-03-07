William “Papa” Bill C. Marks, Sr. Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania – William “Papa” Bill C. Marks Sr., 76, of Gargano Towers, Farrell, Pennsylvania fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, after suffering from a fatal brain disorder known as CJD.

Bill was born on July 12th, 1941 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Frank and Ann (Urdea) Marks.

He graduated from Sharon High School class of 1961.

Bill served in the United States Marine Corps, Cherry Point, North Carolina.

He worked in the furnace department of Wheatland Tube Company for over 30 years, until his retirement.

He was a member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, a member of Compassionate Friends Support Group and was active in helping Pro-Life of Mercer County.

He was a member of the Italian Home in Farrell where he enjoyed playing bocce, was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, loved traveling to casinos and watching horse racing, most important to him was his grandchildren. Bill would pick his grandchildren up from school, take them to eat and loved watching them play sports.

Surviving is a daughter, Debbie Marks (Kurt) of Sharon; son, Reverend Father Kevin E. Marks, Pastor of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania and St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Campbell, Ohio, also the Vocation Director of the Archeparchy of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Shayna (Ralph) Odem, Janayia Chester, SaVanah Chester, Kurtasia Chester and Brenton Cottle; great-grandchildren, Sincere, Carter, twins Dream and Shiloh, Elijah and Haylo on the way; a sister, Monica (Michael) Zipay; aunt, Mary Lou (Tom) Cimoric and former wife, Greta Marks. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, co-workers and friends.

He was preceded in death by son, William “Billy” Marks, Jr. who passed away April 11, 2014; parents, Frank and Ann Marks and uncle, William F. Marks.

Parastas prayer service will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday March 11, 2018 at Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA where friends may call from 3:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Panachida will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 12, 2018 at the funeral home.

Funeral Divine Liturgy will be held Monday, March 12, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, Hermitage, PA with Metropolitan Archbishop William C. Skurla as main celebrant and co-celebrated by his priest and son, Rev. Kevin E. Marks and other clergy.

Burial will take place in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Cemetery with full military honors offered.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Mercer County chapter of Compassionate Friends, 27 Hnida Road, West Middlesex, PA 16159, in memory of Bill.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 9 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.