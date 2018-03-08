$2.5 million poured into research for Hyper-loop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) is launching a Rapid-Speed Transportation Initiative (RSTI) to explore intercity routes that could utilize two rapid-speed transportation technology options – traditional passenger rail and/or Hyperloop technology — between Chicago, Columbus, and Pittsburgh.

Two studies will be conducted to find out if it is feasible to continue with the idea of providing Hyperloop-rapid transit system. One part of the study will focus on feasibility and the other on environmental factors.

The new technology by Hyperloop One will be the fifth major mode of transportation if it’s successful.

A pod will take 20 to 40 people through a tube with less air to reduce friction, traveling at speeds of up to 750 miles per hour. The pod lifts above the track using magnetic levitation and glides for long distances.

The Midwest route (Chicago-Columbus-Pittsburgh) is one of 11 possible routes under consideration, thanks to the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission.