Alberta “White” Rice Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Alberta “White” Rice, 80, passed away on Thursday afternoon, March 8, 2018 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Alberta was born on May 17, 1937 in Oakland, Maryland, a daughter of the late Austin and Bertha “Shockey” White.

She worked at Packard Electric for 30 years until she retired in December of 1997.

She was a former member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Vienna and a member of St. Roberts Catholic Church in Cortland.

Alberta will be deeply missed by her children, Regina Hodkinson and Mary Ann Reinert and 11 grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Stuart E. Rice, whom she married on December 11, 1953; her three sons, Kevin, Steven and Richard Rice; one brother and one sister.

Friends and family may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel located at 164 North High Street in Cortland on Thursday, March 15.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Roberts Catholic Church in Cortland, officiated by Father Kish on Friday, March 16 at 12:00 Noon.

Entombment will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Robert’s Catholic Church in Cortland.

Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuenralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 14 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



