Alfred Glenn Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania – A funeral service celebrating the life of Mr. Alfred will be held on Thursday, March 8 at 10:30 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home.

Mr. Alfred Glenn, 77, of Farrell, departed this life on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at UPMC in Farrell.

Mr. Glenn was born August 3, 1940 in Louisville, Missouri, a son of Charlie Tatum and Selma Glenn. He moved to the Shenango Valley many years ago.

He was formerly employed as a mechanic with William Brothers for more than 25 years.

He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Geraldine Sherrod of Corpus Christie, Texas; his siblings, Anna Jones with whom he made his home, Juristine (Melvin) Keller of Chicago, Lillie Cameron of Farrell, Rudy (Carol) Jones of Wheatland, Randy (Myrtle) Jones of Hermitage and James Jones of Diamond Bar, California; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, James Jones; his wife, Dolores Anderson Glenn; his daughter, Alfreda M. Glenn and his brothers, Bob Glenn and Percy Jones.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Funeral arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.