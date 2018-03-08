Angiuli’s Farm Market looking for May reopening following fire

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Angiuli’s farm market is staying true to their saying, “Agiuili tough.”

The business on Columbiana-Canfield Road in Green Township is now rebuilding after a fire destroyed the farm market in July 2016.

The business kept operating in stands on the property following the fire. Produce, coolers and farm equipment were destroyed. The business suffered a $250,000 loss. Investigators haven’t determined a cause.

Angiuli’s operates produce stands in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

The business hopes to open the new building in May.