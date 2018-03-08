Bruce A. Jackson Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A funeral service celebrating the life of Mr. Bruce A. Jackson will be held on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Mr. Jackson departed this life on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

Mr. Jackson was born December 24, 1967 in Youngstown, a son of Boss and Sue Allie Herring Jackson.

He was a 1986 graduate of The Rayen School and worked as a truck driver.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother, Allie Sue Jackson; his fiancee, Jacquine Rodriguez; his daughter, India Rodriguez, both of Warren; his nephews, Joseph McClendon, Randall Casey, both of Youngstown; his niece, Morgan Byers of North Carolina and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and his nephew, Ashton Jackson.

Funeral arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.