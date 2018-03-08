Cedar Point to fill 5,000 positions

Increased wages for summer positions and internships range from $9.25 to $12.50 per hour

This photo provided by Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, shows the theme park’s new Rougarou roller coaster. The floorless coaster has a werewolf theme. It’s one of a number of new attractions at theme parks around the country this summer. (AP Photo/Cedar Point)
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WKBN) – Cedar Point is looking to fill 5,000 positions and promises a boost in wages.

Positions include ride operators, food and beverage, guest services, accommodations, games, merchandise, maintenance, office and clerical, parking, security and more.

Applicants are invited to attend upcoming job fairs at Castaway Bay, 2001 Cleveland Rd, Sandusky. The first is scheduled for Thursday, March 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The second is scheduled for Sunday, April 8 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Job offers could be made on the spot.

Perks for working at Cedar Point include:

  • Free access to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark all summer
  • Free tickets for family and friends to use throughout the summer
  • Free access to additional Cedar Fair parks across the country
  • Discounts on merchandise and food
  • Bus trips to regional destinations like Kings Island, Chicago and Niagara Falls
  • Exclusive ride nights – a chance to experience the park’s biggest rides after hours
  • Themed parties and events all summer
  • Updated on-site housing for those who qualify

Candidates are invited to first apply online at cedarpoint.com/jobs and then attend one of the local job fairs.

Cedar Point’s 149th season opens May 5.

