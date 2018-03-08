Celeste Diane Oliver Croom Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Celeste Diane Oliver Croom, 60, of Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 11:58 a.m.at St. Elizabeth Health Center, of heart failure.

She was born September 28, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph Edward and Audrey Holmes Oliver, residing in the area for four years, coming from Columbus.

Ms. Oliver was employed with Jani-King Cleaning Service in Columbus for 6 years as owner and operator, before retiring in 2014. In Warren, she owned and operated Diane’s Beauty Shop and was an inventory clerk for the Things Remembered Warehouse.

She was a member of Monument of Faith COGIC, where she served on the Usher Board, Hospitality Committee and was a Pastor’s aide.

She belonged to Mixed Company Motor Cycle Club.

She enjoyed cooking, cleaning and doing hair.

She leaves to mourn three sons, Edward Louis Oliver of Ellenwood, Georgia, Joseph Erskin Croom of Youngstown and Stephon Allen Croom of Warren; one daughter, Mrs. Stephanie Ann (Toney) Pierce of Smithfield, Virginia; one brother, Edward Paramore of Elyria and Richard (Katrina) Oliver of Defiance; one sister, Ms. Joyce Renee Wilson of Warren; ten grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Ms. Cynthia Lynn Jarvie Thomas; three brothers, Edward Oliver, Joseph Oliver and Sampson Oliver and two grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 16, 2018 at Noon at the Monument of Faith COGIC.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 387 Fairway Drive, N.E., Warren 44483.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 14 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



