Cold with snow showers through the night

Snow showers and blustery wind will impact the region overnight into the early morning. The heaviest snow is expected to remain in the snowbelt with 3 to 5 inches possible. Snow showers will fall across the entire region with lighter overnight snow from around I-80 South where 1 to 3 inches will be possible. The lightest will be in south of Youngstown.

Watch for gusty wind with snow showers. Gusts above 25mph possible.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

Tonight: Snow showers likely. 1-3″ Possible with 3 – 5″ in Snowbelt.

Friday: Chance for Snow showers. 1″ or less.

Fri Night: Isolated snow shower or flurry.

Better weather this weekend with some sunshine. Temperatures will stay below normal.

Staying cold into next week with more snow showers.