Dean Foods ending business with local dairy farmers

(WKBN) – More than 100 local dairy farms are out of business after receiving letters, saying Dean Foods no longer needs their milk.

The local dairy farming industry as a whole has taken a hit in recent years, with profits being lower than the cost to run and larger businesses going elsewhere to get their milk.

Farmers say the days of driving down the road and seeing farms and cows owned by your neighbor could quickly become a thing of the past.

“People don’t know whether they’re shipping milk today, or tomorrow, or next week or if they’re done tomorrow morning when they go to the mailbox,” said Betsy Musser, of Musser Farms in Enon Valley.

The farmers WKBN talked to all described today’s dairy farming the same way — a struggle.

“You do what you have to do,” said Howard Withers, of Honeycreek Farm in Petersburg. “When you have profit, you just have to manage your money so that you can survive when you have lean times and, usually, the lean times are more often than the good times.”

The price of milk has stayed the same, while costs have gone up. Some independent farms have joined co-ops just to stay in business, but even that isn’t a guarantee.

Come May 31, many of the farms that sold to Dean Foods will have to find another buyer.

“There’s no processors to take all of those producers, so where do you find a home for all these cows?” Musser said.

The impact doesn’t stop at the farms. Should more farms be put out of business, the entire community would see a trickle-down effect.

“If this farm weren’t here, it would affect myself, the veterinarian, the building companies locally, it affects the hardware stores,” said Lisa Bower, a cow nutritionist.

The farmers said while they’re unsure of the future of dairy farming, the family tradition of generation after generation owning these farms is what keeps them doing the work.

“It’s a way of life, it’s not a living. We do get paid for it but if we didn’t love it, we wouldn’t do it because it isn’t the easiest job in the world,” said Cassie Rassau, Musser’s daughter.

WKBN called Dean Foods, wanting to know why it’s ending business with these local farms, but we have not heard back.

You can find out where that jug of milk in your fridge came from through an online search tool.

