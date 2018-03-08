Delilah Lynn Shamp Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – A memorial celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 17, 2018, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Comfort Inn in Austintown, for Delilah Lynn Shamp, 43, who died of natural causes Thursday afternoon, March 8 at home.

Delilah was born December 1, 1974, in Inglewood, California, the daughter of Jaciel and Nancy (Canale) Leon.

She was a 1992 graduate of Chaney High School.

Delilah worked as a cashier for Marc’s for two years.

Delilah was a social butterfly and had many friends. She enjoyed playing Bingo and loved all her friends at Walmart and Marc’s. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and her two new grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

Delilah is survived by her mother, Nancy; two sons, Dustin and David; sister Monica; nephews, Braxton and Alexander and grandchildren, Titus and Rohan.

She was preceded in death by father.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

“Delilah’s wings were ready, but our hearts were not.” She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.