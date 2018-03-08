Doris J. (Leake) Geer Obituary

SHADYSIDE, Ohio (Formerly Wellsville, Lisbon) – Doris J. (Leake) Geer, 91, of Shadyside formerly of Wellsville and Lisbon, Ohio passed away 2:40 a.m. Thursday, March 8, 2018 at Valley Hospice Liza’s Place Care Center in Wheeling, West Virginia.

She was born June 6, 1926 in East Palestine, a daughter of the late Arthur and Mayme (Kelley) Leake.

She was a 1944 graduate of Wellsville High School and loved going to her class reunion luncheons.

Doris enjoyed being a mother and homemaker all of her life but had also helped at the Hillcrest Floral Shop in Wellsville when needed.

Doris was a member of the Shadyside Presbyterian Church, a more than 50-year member of the Eastern Star of Wellsville and a member of the Retired Senior and Volunteer Program (RSVP) in Belmont County.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Paul E. Geer; as well as five sisters, three brothers and a few nieces and nephews.

Survivors include her son, Thomas A. Geer and his wife, Barbara of Shadyside; her daughter, Susan D. Pickens and her husband, R. David of East Liverpool; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Per Doris’ wishes, no services are being observed.

Private interment will take place in Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wellsville Alumni Activity Committee or Valley Hospice Liza’s Place Care Center in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Arrangements were with the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, East Palestine.

