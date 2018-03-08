Doris Jean (Atkinson) Zangara Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Doris Jean (Atkinson) Zangara, age 89, of Salem passed away at 3:55 p.m. on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on May 5, 1928 in Salem, the daughter of the late Agnes (Gatti) Atkinson and J. Vance Atkinson.

After graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School, she worked for the Youngstown Sheet & Tube Company before marrying her high school sweetheart, Don.

After the children finished college, Doris returned to work for several years at McCulloch’s Department Store and Schwartz’s in Salem.

Doris had an eye for fashion, was a talented seamstress and also knitted beautiful coats and sweaters for the family. She was a member of many social organizations in town where she made many lifelong friends. Doris will be remembered by her children, as a protective and doting mother, who always had her children’s backs and loved Snickers so much that she hid them in strange places so no one else could find them. She was a warm and loving grandmother and also treasured the friendships she made through the years, including the McDonald’s Coffee Drinkers.

Doris was preceded in death on July 9, 1999 by her husband of 50 years of marriage, Donald Zangara, whom she married June 25, 1949 and a sister, Joanne Smith also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her sons, Robert “Bob” Zangara (Denise) of Simpsonville, South Carolina and Frank Zangara of Salem; a daughter, Dawn Zangara Regan (Philip) of Charlotte, North Carolina; grandchildren, Mark Zangara (Franchesca) of Palm City, Florida, Andrea Zangara of Orlando, Florida, Matthew Minotti (Kaity) of Toledo, Ohio, Katherine Regan of Charlotte, North Carolina and Michael Regan of Charlotte, North Carolina; a great-granddaughter, Paige Zangara of Palm City, Florida; a granddog, Boris and many nieces and nephews.

A private service for the family will be held at Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Doug George officiating.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Mobile Meals, 1995 East State Street, Salem, OH 44460.