Dr. Joseph A. Ambrose Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Dr. Joseph A. Ambrose, M.D., age 46, of Canfield passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

Born October 20, 1971 in Fairfax, Virginia; he was the son of Joseph P. and Elia (Sorice) Ambrose.

Joe graduated from Canfield High School and went on to graduate from Case Western Reserve University; he attended Medical School at Case as well.

He loved his medical practice and caring for his patients; he gave all he had to their well-being, in return, he received love and admiration from all who knew him.

Beside his parents, he is survived by his children, Patrick, Katie and Jenna; a sister, Mary (Rod) Smith and a brother, Michael (Kristen) Ambrose; his grandmother, Lucy Ambrose; as well as many other relatives including, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. His passing leaves a void in the hearts of many.

Private services will take place for the family.

An educational fund for his children will be set up at the Huntington Bank.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

