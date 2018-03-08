Elizabeth “Betty” Gill Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Private services were held for Elizabeth “Betty” Gill, 81, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 8, after a brief illness.

A lifelong Youngstown resident, she was born on April 3, 1936, to the late Louis and Susan (Banyon) Balog.

A 1954 graduate of Chaney High School, Betty married John “Jack” Gill on November 16, 1963. She and Jack were married for 48 years, until his death in March 2012.

Betty was devoted to her family. She and Jack raised two daughters, whom she leaves behind, Kathy (John) Thomas of Austintown and Christine Gill (Vince Cuffaro) of Cleveland. She was “World’s Best Grammy” to her beloved grandson Patrick, a freshman at Miami University (Ohio).

Betty was preceded in death by three brothers, Louis, James and Edward and three sisters, Judy Soltis, Helen Drahuschak and Margaret Webb.

Besides her daughters and grandson, Betty will be dearly missed by her brother-in-law, Tom (Judy) Gill; sisters-in-law, Helen Balog, Dorothy Balog and Sandy Balog and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be invited to a memorial luncheon to be held at a later date.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made be made to the Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

