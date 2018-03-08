Ethel Theodore Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Ethel Theodore, 92, passed away on Thursday, March 8, 2018 with her family by her side at St. Joseph Mercy Health Center.

She was born April 20, 1925, in Yorkville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Anastasios and Catherine Genos.

She was a 1944 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She retired from the East Ohio Gas Company as a cashier after 14 years, she had previously worked at the House of Fashion in JC Penney’s in Downtown Warren and the Howland Local Schools System.

Ethel was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, where she was very active at the church Sunday school as a superintendent.

Ethel also volunteered many years at both Trumbull Memorial Hospital and Hillside Hospital and was a Girl Scout leader.

She enjoyed walking, shopping and her grandchildren which were her life.

She is survived by her husband, Mike H. Theodore whom she married May 3, 1953; two children, Thelma “Teddi” (Gary) Humberger of Newton Falls and Michael (Laureen) Theodore of Howland; four grandchildren, Rebecca and Mackenzie Humberger, Tiffany (Michael) McFarland and Nicole (Chad) Evans; six great-grandchildren, Sophia, Eleni, Demetrios, Aria, Michael, Jr. and Blake; a brother, James (Martha) Genos of Champion and a sister-in-law, Pam Genos of Champion.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Michael T. “Mikey” Theodore, Jr. and a brother, Peter Genos.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, March 11, 2018 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. with a 3:00 p.m. Trisagion service and Monday, March 12, 2018 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Funeral service will be on Monday, March 12, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ethel’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street, Warren, Ohio 44481.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the Theodore family.